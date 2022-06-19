Security

Strengthened Peshmerga is in interest of Iraq’s stability: PM Masrour Barzani  

The Peshmerga forces should be treated as part of Iraq’s defense apparatus, and strengthening it is in the interest of Iraq’s stability, Barzani told the delegation. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during a meeting with the Iraqi military’s Chief of Staff, General Abd Al Amir Rashid Yarallah, June 19, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during a meeting with the Iraqi military’s Chief of Staff, General Abd Al Amir Rashid Yarallah, June 19, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Iraqi Army Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Sunday that strengthened Peshmerga forces are in the interest of Iraq’s stability. 

Barzani made this remark during a meeting with a senior Iraqi security delegation, headed by the Iraqi military’s Chief of Staff, General Abd Al Amir Rashid Yarallah, and a number of top intelligence and military officials in Erbil. 

Barzani and the Iraqi officials discussed further cooperation between the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga and the Iraqi Security Forces. 

The Peshmerga forces should be treated as part of Iraq’s defense apparatus, and strengthening it is in the interest of Iraq’s stability, Barzani told the delegation. 

The Iraqi military’s Chief of Staff, General Abd Al Amir Rashid Yarallah, salutes Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, June 19, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
The Iraqi military’s Chief of Staff, General Abd Al Amir Rashid Yarallah, salutes Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, June 19, 2022. (Photo: KRG)

The Iraqi Army should represent all the country’s ethnic and religious components and defend them all equally, the prime minister added. 

The delegation briefed Barzani on the latest security developments in Iraq and noted that they intend to develop and strengthen cooperation between the Iraqi and Kurdish forces. 

Earlier, the officials met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani in Erbil, where they discussed similar topics. 

Despite ISIS’s territorial loss in 2017, the group is still capable of launching low-level insurgencies against civilians and security forces. 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with Iraqi military’s Chief of Staff, General Abd Al Amir Rashid Yarallah, June 19, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with Iraqi military’s Chief of Staff, General Abd Al Amir Rashid Yarallah, June 19, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive