KDP bloc in Iraqi parliament calls for Erbil-Baghdad cooperation against rocket threats

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in Iraq’s parliament released a statement on Monday calling for increased cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad to combat rocket attacks.

“Suspicious groups are systematically and deliberately attacking the infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region with Katyusha missiles to keep the country in a state of chaos and instability because such groups are terrified of the rule of law and thrive on turmoil and crises,” read the statement.

The KDP bloc in the Iraqi parliament stated that “there is no doubt that those behind these cowardly acts are unable to provide services to the Iraqi people.”

“They are angry about the urban, civil, economic, and cultural development that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq enjoys, as a result of the wise policy of its leadership, which was born of the suffering and struggle of the proud people of Kurdistan,” read the statement.

The statement emphasized that “whoever is behind these criminal acts wants to send a message to international investment companies that Iraq is not safe for investment, and thus achieves goals that will not serve the Iraqi people.”

“Radical solutions must be found to bridge the gaps between the Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga forces throughout the borders between the region and the Iraqi provinces, especially in areas that have witnessed recent criminal activity against the region and its infrastructure, to limit these attacks and prosecute those behind them,” the statement concluded.

In a statement on Sunday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) would protect investments in its oil and gas sector and all public infrastructure.

“Like citizens across Kurdistan, I have been deeply troubled by the repeated terror attacks on our people and public infrastructure in recent months. The cowards behind the attacks have resorted to criminal attacks because they have lost the court of public opinion in the rest of the country,” the prime minister said.

Since last Wednesday, Dana Gas’ Khor Mor Field, in the Kurdistan Region’s district of Chamchamal, Sulaimani province, was targeted by three separate rocket attacks. The attacks did not cause any casualties or material damage.