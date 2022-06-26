Rocket attacks will not impact gas production at Khor Mor: Deputy PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Rocket attacks targeting the Khor Mor field operated by the UAE’s Dana Gas in the Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal will not impact gas production there, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Qubad Talabani stated on Saturday.

Talabani visited the field on Saturday night following the latest rocket attack, the third in less than a week. He led a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation that included the Peshmerga Minister and the KRG Acting Minister of Natural Resources.

Talabani ensured the senior management of Dana Gas that the KRG works on protecting the lives of the company’s staff. Talabani told them that the KRG would communicate with Iraq to stop such attacks.

The missile attack on the gas field was preceded by an uncoordinated deployment of some Iraqi Army units around the Kurdistan Region border near Chamchamal district. In response, Peshmerga units were deployed to Khor Mor.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal district,” Safeen Dizayee, head of the KRG Department of Foreign Relations (DFR), tweeted on Saturday night. “Federal Gov must take immediate action to prevent further attacks & hold those responsible accountable.”

“KRG will take all measures to safeguard the wellbeing of field workers & local population,” he added.

The gas field came under rocket fire for the third time in less than a week on Saturday, a local official informed Kurdistan 24.

“Around 16:00 local time, a Katyusha rocket fell in Mamisk village, 500 meters away from the Dana Gas Khor Mor field,” Sideeq Mohammed, a local mayor, told Kurdistan 24’s correspondent.

Mayor Mohammed confirmed that “the rocket was launched from the east side of the Dana Gas Khor Mor field” and “the attack didn’t cause any human casualties or material damages.”

“Once again, the militia forces in Baghdad are targeting the Khor Mor Oil and Gas Complex in Qadir Karam-Chamchamal in Sulaymaniyah (Sulaimani), which confirms that they do not discriminate in targeting the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) or the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in the region,” KDP Politburo member and former Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari tweeted on Saturday night.

“Their goal is to target the security and economy of the Kurdistan Region and to subjugate it to their authority,” Zebari added.

مرة اخرى تستهدف القوى المليشياوية في بغداد مجمع كورمور للغاز والنفط في قادر كرم -جمجمال في السليمانية مما يؤكد بانهم لا يميزون في استهدافهم للحزب الديمقراطي او الاتحاد الوطني في الاقليم فهدفهم استهداف امن و اقتصاد اقليم كردستان و تركيعه لسلطانهم. و الكتابه على الجدران يا سادة!! — Hoshyar Zebari (@HoshyarZebari) June 25, 2022

The Kurdistan Region began gas production in Chamchamal and the Khor Mor fields in 2007.

Earlier this year, the Dana Gas company announced that together with its partner, Hilala Oil, they significantly increased the natural gas production in the Khor Mar plant. The output has reached 552 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Dana Gas stated that at the end of 2021, they achieved a 50 percent increase in natural gas production compared to 2018.