PM Barzani ‘saddened’ by passing of OPEC secretary-general

“I have fond memories of our recent, friendly exchanges.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Mohammed Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). (Photo: OPEC/Twitter)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his sadness over the death of the Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammed Barkindo on Wednesday.

“Saddened to learn about the passing of OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo,” Prime Minister Barzani tweeted. “I have fond memories of our recent, friendly exchanges.”

“My condolences to his family, friends, and the OPEC community,” he added. 

Barkindo, a Nigerian politician, died on Tuesday, July 5, aged 63. He had served as OPEC chief since 2016. 

The head of Nigeria’s National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, announced Barkindo’s death by tweet on Wednesday. 

“Certainly, a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC, and the global energy community,” Kyari tweeted. 

