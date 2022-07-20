Over 4,800 killed in 2021 by traffic accidents in Iraq: Health Ministry official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Traffic accidents in Iraq killed more than 4,800 people in 2021, a significant increase from previous years, the country’s health ministry revealed on Tuesday.

A total of 4,863 fatalities were recorded throughout the year, with the majority of them taking place in the capital Baghdad, the head of the ministry’s Operations and Emergency Medical Services, Fadel Al-Rubay’I, told Iraqi News Agency. Two years ago, the figures stood at less than 3,900.

After Baghdad, most accidents occurred in Babylon.

“Iraq is at the forefront of countries in the world in road accidents,” Al-Rubay’I said.

Mobile phone usage and excessive speed are the two leading causes of fatal accidents, as well as the lack of well-built roads, according to the official.

In April, 14 people were killed in a single traffic accident.

Decades of sanctions, civil strife, and corruption have left the country’s infrastructure in dire conditions.