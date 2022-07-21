Basra suspends work in public offices due to extreme heat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s southern oil-rich Basra province has decided to suspend work in government offices, except for the education, security, and health sectors, due to the extreme heat conditions, the governor announced on Wednesday.

The day off does not include the students and cadres of the Ministry of Education in the province due to the ongoing 12th-grade examinations, said Governor Asaad al-Eidani in a statement.

The meteorological authority forecast the temperature to reach 49 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) in the province, which has previously experienced hotter conditions.

Temperatures in a number of Iraqi provinces reached 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) and above.

While extreme heat conditions are not unusual in Iraq, increased drought, lack of drinking water, and frequent dust storms have made it difficult for its people to endure. Upstream dam construction by both Turkey and Iran on the main rivers flowing into Iraq is partially blamed for the reduced water resources.

Iraq is ranked the fifth most vulnerable country to the adverse effects of climate change. More than 10 dust storms have battered the country since the beginning of the year, forcing thousands to seek medical treatment and grounding flights.