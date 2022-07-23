Politics

President Barzani and Russia’s CG emphasize developing bilateral ties

author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), in meeting with Oleg Levin, Russia’s Consul General to Erbil, July 23, 2022. (Photo: Barzani headquarters)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), discussed with Oleg Levin, Russia’s Consul General to Erbil, the political and economic relations between Russia and the Kurdistan Region on Saturday.

“President Barzani received Oleg Levin, Russia’s Consul General, to Erbil, who was visiting to bid farewell to President Barzani on the occasion of the end of his tenure in Erbil,” wrote Barzani Headquarters in a Facebook post.

Levin thanked the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the other regional institutions for their cooperation in supporting him in his duties and responsibilities.

“Barzani and Levin exchanged views over the political and economic relations between Russia and Kurdistan Region,” read the statement of Barzani Headquarters. “Barzani and Levin emphasized developing the bilateral ties.”

