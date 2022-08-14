Shiite Coordination Framework delegation arrives in Kurdistan to meet with President Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Shiite Coordinating Framework (SCF) led by Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization, arrived in Kurdistan Region on Sunday to meet with Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

According to Kurdistan 24 information, President Barzani and the SCF delegation will discuss the political process in Iraq and the ongoing complications in Baghdad.

Al-Amiri’s visit to Erbil comes after its meeting with the Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi on Saturday in Baghdad, where they discussed Iraq’s situation and the parliament session to be held for electing the president and forming the government.

These meetings are simultaneous with ongoing protests of the Sadrists supporters and the SCF in the green zone in Baghdad.

On Saturday, Muqtada al-Sadr called for another millionth rallying in Baghdad. He asked his supporters from all over Iraq to come to Baghdad to participate in the millionth rallying. Start from Tahrir square, then head to the green zone.

“This is the last chance to save Iraq from corruption, militias, and the power-loving political parties,” said Sadr.

On Wednesday, Sadr asked the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court to dissolve the parliament and go for another early election. In a statement on Saturday, the court rejected Sadr’s request.

“We agree with Sadr that Iraq is passing through a critical time and the problems should be identified; however, it is not under the authority of our court to dissolve the parliament,” read the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court statement.

On Friday, the head of the National Coalition, Ayad Allawi, called for holding a parliamentary session "anywhere in Iraq" to choose the president of the republic and form a government that would pave the way for early elections.

However, the SCF rejected the Sadrists’ demands for dissolving the parliament and called for a new government.

The Shiite Coordinating Framework on Friday said that “Iraq can only be managed through dialogue,” indicating that “no party can confiscate the will of everyone.”