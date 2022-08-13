Politics

‘It’s possible to hold early election after having political parties’ promise to accept election results’: KDP

“All Iraqi leaders must rise to the level of responsibility to save the country from imminent existential dangers.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) logo. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – To make the needed reforms in Iraq, it’s possible to agree on holding an early election after having the political parties promise to accept the election results, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Politburo said in a statement on Saturday.

“The KDP expresses its deep concern about the deepening political crisis that Iraq is going through,” read the KDP Politburo statement.

The statement pointed out that the complications which followed the announcement of the results of the October 2021 legislative elections led the country to “this suffocating blockage.”

“All Iraqi leaders must rise to the level of responsibility to save the country from imminent existential dangers,” read the KDP statement.

The KDP called on all parties to “a constructive dialogue, to take the necessary steps to reform the situation by the constitutional contexts and by the outcomes of the constructive dialogue.”

“To achieve the process of reform and change, it is possible to agree to hold early elections, but before that, all participants must pledge to accept the final results as they are and not to repeat the experience of the past elections,” the statement concluded.

