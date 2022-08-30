60 suspected ISIS cells arrested in Asayish operation in al-Hol camp: RIC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) on Tuesday said the Asayish arrested 60 suspected ISIS cells in Syria’s al-Hol camp on the sixth day during the sixth day of the “Security and Humanity” operation.

As the Asayish/SDF raid on Hol camp enters its 6th day, the armed forces say they have already arrested 60 suspects in the past week, including 24 women yesterday. Additionally, 70 tents have been removed. pic.twitter.com/9jXJEeQ1MJ — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) August 30, 2022

Among the 60 suspects, 24 women were also arrested. Moreover, 70 tents were removed that were used as indoctrination centers or courts.

Moreover, Asayish officers arrested 3 people, who attempted to escape from the al-Hol camp on Monday.

The RIC said also tunnels and tunnel-digging material were found under a number of tents, as well as buried and hidden ISIS documents, currency, computers, and Iraqi phones.

Also on Tuesday, the Asayish said they found a mobile phone and a box of M-16 ammunition, in addition to “torture and killing tools" buried under a tent.

“The tent's owner was arrested. According to Asayish, ISIS uses some tents to torture and kill camp inhabitants,” the RIC said.

On August 25, the Asayish launched the “Security and Humanity operation with support of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led coalition in al-Hol camp, with the aim to clear out the camp from suspected ISIS sleeper cells.

The al-Hol camp hosts at least 56,000 people (mostly ISIS families), the majority of whom are Syrians and Iraqis. But it also hosts foreign third country nationals.

The Asayish in an earlier statement said ISIS “carried out 43 terrorist acts, killing and executing 44 residents” in al-Hol this year.

The SDF and the US-led coalition from the beginning have called on foreign countries to repatriate their third nationals from al-Hol camp.

Moreover, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) have repatriated Iraqi families from the camp in coordination with Baghdad.

Furthermore, they have also returned Syrian families in al-Hol camp to their homes through a tribal sponsorship program.

Recently, @Coalition forces visited children in #al_Hol and a village near Hasakah #Syria providing them with soccer balls donated by our @KickForNick partners. Engagements like this grow and foster relationships with local communities and promote regional #stability pic.twitter.com/QGouDngGsF — Combined Special Ops Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) August 30, 2022

The official twitter account of Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF) in a tweet on Wednesday said Coalition forces visited children in al Hol and a village near Hasakah, providing them with soccer balls.

The camp hosts thousands of minors, including orphans.