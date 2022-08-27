Security

Asayish clears 33 tents in al-Hol camp used as ISIS indoctrination centers

"The Asayish cleared 33 tents in Al Hol used as ISIS indoctrination centers and extrajudicial courts"
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
SDF and Asayish forces for the last three days carried out a large operation in al-Hol camp (Photo: SDF Press).
Syria Hol camp SOJTF LEVANT Asayish SDF northeast Syria Hasakah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Asayish announced on Saturday that they cleared out 33 tents in Syria’s al-Hol camp on the third day of the operation “Security and Humanity” against ISIS sleeper cells in the camp.

The official twitter account of Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF) in a tweet said that the tents were used by ISIS as “indoctrination centers and extrajudicial courts that target inhabitants for failure to adhere to their hateful ideology.”

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a press release also confirmed the  33 tents were used as “courts for imposing punishments on people who do not abide by ISIS extremist ideology.”

On August 25, the Asayish launched an anti-ISIS operation with support of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led coalition in al-Hol camp. So far, 27 ISIS suspects were arrested.

The SOJTF said the operation “aims to disrupt, degrade and dissolve ISIS support networks and ensure the security of Syria.”

The al-Hol camp hosts at least 56,000 people (mostly ISIS families), the majority of whom are Syrians and Iraqis. But it also hosts foreign third country nationals.

 

