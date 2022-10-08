PM Masrour Barzani holds dialogue with Kurdish citizens

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday held a dialogue with citizens about how to build a stronger future for the Kurdistan Region and answered their questions on the current Kurdistan Regional Government’s strategy.

I will sit with Kurdistanis more often to have conversations about how we - together - can build a stronger future.



Watch the full program: https://t.co/xc92WdXbwt

“I will sit with Kurdistanis more often to have conversations about how we - together - can build a stronger future,” PM Masrour Barzani announced on Twitter. “I’m always optimistic. I believe in our future. I believe in you - the public. I believe in reform.”

Moreover, PM Barzani underlined that “for any company, any agreement, any project, one of the government’s conditions for that is that 70% of their workforce need to be from local people. The government is not something separate from you. The government is part of you.”

Moreover, he underlined that the provincial administration has been given authority to plan well to increase income to improve life conditions and increase job opportunities.

PM Masrour Barzani also asked the “people to support their government and I ask all the political parties to put Kurdistan’s interest above their narrow party interests.”

Prime Minister @masrourbarzani talks progress three years in govt:



- Non oil & gas revenues up (>2x)

- Tax exemptions for the rich gone

- Agriculture investment up (>11%)

- Public spending cuts (>50%)

- Debts down ($1.5bn)

https://t.co/0Kgv9Ys6FE — Aziz Ahmad (@azizkahmad) October 7, 2022

PM Masrour Barzani also said the government’s success depends on the support of the people. “It is because you supported it. Without you, neither me nor any cabinet can be successful.”

The Kurdistan PM Barzani also emphasized that the ninth cabinet aims to end room for “doing corruption.”