A rocket fell in vicinity of Coalition forces’ base in Syria: CENTCOM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A rocket launched against the anti-ISIS Coalition forces stationed in northeast Syria failed to hit its target, the US military command in the Middle East announced early on Sunday.

A 107mm rocket was fired towards the international forces in Rumalyn Landing Zone at 10: 12 pm (local time) on Saturday in Hasakah province in Syria’s northeast, according to a statement from US Central Command.

Fell in the vicinity of the base, the rocket did not impact the camp’s interior, per the military command.

Neither the forces nor their equipment nor facilitates have been damaged by the attack, the statement added.

While investigating the source of the attack, “additional rockets” were found at the site, the command said, without quantifying the projectiles. The forces did not elaborate on which entity was behind firing the rocket.

US forces have come under regular rocket attacks in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, northeast Syria by suspected Iranian-backed groups.

Rocket Attack Targeted US and Partnered Forces in Syria Failshttps://t.co/igWilIVzIU pic.twitter.com/LClwWS8LVP — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 9, 2022

Estimated to be around 900 members, the US forces have been in northeast Syria to assist the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS since former President Barak Obama’s administration.