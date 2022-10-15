President Nechirvan Barzani offers condolences to victims of coal mine explosion in Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday offered condolences to the victims of the coal mine explosion in Turkey.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the coal mine explosion in Turkiye," he said in a tweet.

"I extend my condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded miners," he added.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in a statement on Saturday said that at least 40 people were killed in yesterday's mining accident in Turkey's Black Sea coast city Bartın.

Earlier reports said that rescuers pulled out 14 bodies Friday and searched for signs of life among dozens of coal miners still trapped under hundreds of metres underground.