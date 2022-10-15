Politics

President Nechirvan Barzani offers condolences to victims of coal mine explosion in Turkey

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the coal mine explosion in Turkiye."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A crowd gathers near rescue vehicles, after an explosion at a mine in Amasra, Turkey, October 15, 2022 (Photo: AFP/Yasin AKGUL)
A crowd gathers near rescue vehicles, after an explosion at a mine in Amasra, Turkey, October 15, 2022 (Photo: AFP/Yasin AKGUL)
Turkey Turkey mining incident industrial accident Nechirvan Barzani Suleyman Soylu

 ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday offered condolences to the victims of the coal mine explosion in Turkey.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the coal mine explosion in Turkiye," he said in a tweet.

"I extend my condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded miners," he added.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in a statement on Saturday said that at least 40 people were killed in yesterday's mining accident in Turkey's Black Sea coast city Bartın.

Read More: At least 14 killed, dozens trapped in Turkey mine blast

Earlier reports said that rescuers pulled out 14 bodies Friday and searched for signs of life among dozens of coal miners still trapped under hundreds of metres underground.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive