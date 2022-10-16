Turkish strike injures civilian in Bradost region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Sunday, a 30-year-old woman was reportedly injured in Turkish air strikes in the Bradost area in northern Erbil province, near the border of the Kurdistan Region with Turkey.

She was hit by the strikes while on a family visit to the area.



"The injured woman is Sharmin Asad, she is 30 years old and she is from the center of Sidakan district and she was there to visit her relatives. She has now been transferred to the hospital and is receiving medical treatment," Ihsan Chalabi, the mayor of Sidakan, told Kurdistan 24.

The local Kurdish authorities have repeatedly complained that hundreds of residents of the border villages are displaced, as a result of military operations and attacks launched by Turkey and Iran, which often result in civilian deaths and damage to properties.

Turkey last month also stepped up attacks and strikes against suspected Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) affiliates in the Sulaimani (Slemani) province and has carried out strikes in the Sinjar district.