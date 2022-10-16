Politics

Turkish strike injures civilian in Bradost region

A 30-year-old woman was wounded by the suspected Turkish airstrikes in the Bradost area of Erbil province early on Sunday
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
On Sunday, Turkey carried out an airstrike in the Bradost region (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
On Sunday, Turkey carried out an airstrike in the Bradost region (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Bradost Turkey PKK Erbil Drone attacks in Iraq Turkish airstrikes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Sunday, a 30-year-old woman was reportedly injured in Turkish air strikes in the Bradost area in northern Erbil province, near the border of the Kurdistan Region with Turkey.

She was hit by the strikes while on a family visit to the area.

"The injured woman is Sharmin Asad, she is 30 years old and she is from the center of Sidakan district and she was there to visit her relatives. She has now been transferred to the hospital and is receiving medical treatment," Ihsan Chalabi, the mayor of Sidakan, told Kurdistan 24.

The local Kurdish authorities have repeatedly complained that hundreds of residents of the border villages are displaced, as a result of military operations and attacks launched by Turkey and Iran, which often result in civilian deaths and damage to properties.

Turkey last month also stepped up attacks and strikes against suspected Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) affiliates in the Sulaimani (Slemani) province and has carried out strikes in the Sinjar district.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive