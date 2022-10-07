Turkey targets YBŞ base in Sinjar mountains

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), in a statement on Thursday said that a Turkish jets hit a Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ) base in Sinjar mountains.

The CTD said the strike took place at 21:30 local time on Thursday Oct. 6, causing material damage and casualties.

The YBŞ is affiliated to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

However, the local Ezidi Press news website reported that a YBS camp was hit by a drone strike (not by war planes). The website said the camp was located near a refugee camp on Mt Shingal (Sinjar).

“Casualties unknown yet,” the report said.

Turkish drones have carried out several strikes on the Yezidi-majority region of Sinjar, often targeting YBŞ fighters.

Also on Sept 23, Turkish jets hit a suspected YBŞ base in Sinjar