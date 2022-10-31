Over 30,000 cancer patients under treatment in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health on Monday announced that the country has registered 30,000 cases of cancer so far, adding the figures are within the “global average”.

The increase in cancer cases in Iraq is rising along with the population growth, the health ministry’s spokesperson Saif Al-Badr told the state media on Sunday, adding the range is still “within the global average”.

The official did not elaborate on the types of cancer.

The disease is still one of the top ten causes of death in the Middle East and Iraq, according to Al-Badr.

Per 100,000 Iraqis, less than 80 cases of cancer are detected, the official said, adding the disease is “a rising global problem”.

Medical professionals regularly warn of the increase in cancer cases across the country due to pollution and obesity as well as other unhealthy habits, including smoking.

In one cancer treatment hospital in Sulaimani province, more than 40 cases were detected in 24 hours, the medical center’s officials have recently said.

Delayed diagnosis is one of the challenges that make treatment of the disease harder and more experience, according to Al-Badr.

Kurdistan Region’s health professionals have recently held conferences to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Several activities were similarly held to raise the population's awareness of the condition.