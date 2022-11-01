Russia against any kind of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan: Russian Ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – lbrus Kutrashev, the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, said during the 2022 Middle East Research Institute Forum (MERI) in Erbil on Tuesday that Russia is against any kind of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan.

Elbrus Kutrashev: We are against any kind of attack on #Iraqi #Kurdistan. Whether or not it’s taking place on oil fields.#MERIForum pic.twitter.com/uMnkOyfA9c — MERI (@MERI_info) November 1, 2022

“We are against any kind of attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan, no matter whether it is when we speak about oil fields, non oil fields, we don't like it, and I think the answer is obvious,” he said.

“We consider no country should be attacked (..) from any side, all these issues should be peacefully, considering the interests of all sides,” he later added.

He also added that Russia supported issuing a statement in the UN Security Council on recent Iranian attacks on Iraq, but blamed the United States for coming with a draft without taking in consideration Russian concerns and that this was rejected by Russia, China and the Emirates.

On Oct 5, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitriy Polyanskiy at the UN Security Council (UNSC) underlined that Russia has “serious concerns regarding the military escalation in the northern regions of the country, including in the autonomous Kurdistan Region.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased. We stress again that civilian immunity must remain a priority,” he added.

On Sept 28, Iran bombed Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region with 73 missiles and dozens of drones. During the attack at least 14 people were killed and nearly 60 others were wounded.

Moreover, the Kurdistan Region’s oil and gas infrastructure have been targeted by rocket and drone attacks.

For instance, the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province on Oct. 12 came under a salvo of rocket attacks. In late August, the security forces foiled another attack on the gas field.

In May, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani called on the Iraqi government "to take the necessary steps to inflict penalties against the outlawed groups" behind these attacks after a rocket attack against Erbil's Khabat district.