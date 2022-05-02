PM Barzani calls for 'practical steps' to end rocket attacks against Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday condemned Sunday night's rocket attack against Erbil's Khabat district.

"I strongly condemn the rocket attack that took place last night on the outskirts of Khabat district," Barzani said in a statement.

The prime minister called on his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi "to take the necessary steps to inflict penalties against the outlawed groups" behind these attacks. He also called for the formation of "a joint committee to take the necessary measures to control those areas that have become a threat to the stability and security of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq."

"These attacks must not continue, there must be a serious attitude, and practical measures must be taken to end these attacks," Barzani concluded.

In a personally signed tweet on Monday evening, Prime Minister Barzani also said he had urged Kadhimi "to take practical steps to hold the outlaws accountable for last night's rocket attack on Erbil."

"Joint security control must be restored in the area used repeatedly to undermine the security of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq," he added.

"This cannot continue."

I have urged PM @MAKadhimi to take practical steps to hold the outlaws accountable for last night’s rocket attacks on Erbil.



Joint security control must be restored in the area used repeatedly to undermine the security of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.



This cannot continue -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) May 2, 2022

The six rockets were fired from the Al-Hamdaniyah district in Iraq's northwestern Nineveh province.

Read More: KRSC locates launch site used in Erbil rocket attack

Iraq's Security Media Cell also confirmed on Sunday evening that an oil refinery in the Kurdistan Region was targeted by rockets.

According to the cell, security forces searched for the perpetrators and found the rocket launchers used in the attack near the al-Fadhilia area in the Bashiqa district of Nineveh province and seized them.