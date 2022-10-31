PM Barzani, Russian envoy discuss combating terrorist acts  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday discussed combating “terrorist acts” with Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev.

Barzani received Kutrashev and his accompanying delegation, including the country’s envoy to Kurdistan Region, in Erbil, where they discussed the political developments in Iraq after the government formation and “end of political deadlock”, a statement from the premier’s office read.

The officials stressed the importance of resolving the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad constitutionally, the statement added.

Enhancing the bilateral ties between Erbil and Moscow and combating the “terrorist acts” were stressed, the statement added.

After over a year of political stalemate in the country, a new government, headed by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, was formed last week.

Barzani has recently reiterated upholding the principles of “partnership, balance, and consensus” as a way to resolve lingering issues between the regional and federal governments.

In mid-September, Barzani received the newly inaugurated Russian Consul General Maxim Rubin in Erbil. Russia and Kurdistan Region share close economic ties.

The volume of Russian investments in the Kurdistan Region has reached over $2 billion, the country’s ambassador to Iraq said in May.