Production ongoing despite renewed rocket attack on Khor Mor, says official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region’s Sulaimani province came under a salvo of rocket attacks early on Wednesday evening, resulting in no causalities or material damages, according to an official.

The production has not been disrupted by the attack, Ahmed Mufti, the deputy minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) deputy minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources told Kurdistan 24.

At least eight rockets were fired toward the gas field at 7:30 PM (local time), without impacting the facilities, according to Mufti.

The gas facilitates, run by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Dana Gas, have recently come under frequent rocket attacks.

In late August, the security forces foiled another attack on the gas field.

None of the attacks so far have impacted the company’s production, which currently stands at 452 million standard cubic feet of gas daily.

In early August, the company said that it had recorded a net profit of $111 million in the first half of 2022, driven by strong operational performance in the Region.

Kurdistan Region officials have reinforced security since the attacks increased in the area.

Dana Gas has been operating in the Khor Mor fields in the Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal since 2007.