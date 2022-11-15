AUK, AUK Foundation host 3rd Middle East Peace and Security Forum

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The American University of Kurdistan (AUK) will host the 3rd Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum starting on Tuesday.

This year the forum will be held under the theme “The Middle East in the Emerging International Order: New Threats, Old Realities?” taking place from November 15 to 17, 2022, in Duhok city.

The 3rd edition of the Forum will be held at the AUK campus and brings together local, regional and international experts and officials according to the forum’s social media campaign.

MEPS Forum 2022 takes place amid ongoing & unprecedented global challenges. We are convening experts & decision-makers to examine:



⚠️Climate Change #COP27

⚠️War in Ukraine

⚠️Food Insecurity

⚠️Global Energy Crisis

⚠️Instability in the MENA region



MEPS Forum will convene a host of high-level speakers, including President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Iraq’s recently appointed President Abdul Latif Rashid, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohamed al-Halbousi and a host of other high-level officials and diplomats, including the Ambassadors of the United States and the United Kingdom.

“This year’s sessions have had and will continue to have a particular focus on climate change and the imperative of forging a holistic approach to the crisis, both at the local and national level, and at the regional and international level”, remarked Dr. Honar Issa, Secretary of the Board of Trustees at the American University of Kurdistan and co-founder of MEPS Forum.

Co-hosted by the AUK Foundation and sponsored by Fastlink Telecom, KAR Group, Artin Crown Productions and Qaiwan Group, this year’s event follows the success of the 2019, and 2021 Forums, which also attracted a high-level attendance.

The forum has become known for convening the most prominent of international academics, experts, thought-leaders and civil-society actors. Founded in 2019, the forum has become one of the must-attend events in Kurdistan, Iraq and the wider region, and includes closed-door workshops that are held on the side-lines of the forum.

“Such workshops enable exchanges with AUK’s talented students, graduates and staff, and serve as a bridge between students and scholars in the whole of Kurdistan, and the wider international community of experts and decision-makers”, explained Dr. Ranj Alaaldin of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, who co-founded the forum with Dr. Honar Issa.

This year’s event follows the success of the 2019, and 2021 Forums, which also attracted a high-level attendance. Prime Minister Barzani opened last year’s summit and during a conversation with Martin Chulov of the Guardian, the Prime Minister explained the importance of Kurdistan supporting and being an active part of the region’s collective security and stability.

This year, the Prime Minister is scheduled to take part in a one-on-one conversation with Dr. Karen Young of Columbia University, on November 17.