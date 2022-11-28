President Barzani agrees with Iraqi PM Sudani to protect Iraq's borders

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Al-Sudani on Monday completely agreed and reiterated that no threat or military action will be allowed from within the borders of Iraq to foreign countries.

"They continue to offer support to refugees and asylum seekers, but no armed groups will be allowed to operate in the Kurdistan Region," the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region said in a statement.

Moreover, Erbil and Baghdad agreed to "work together to protect the security of the borders, and they will also coordinate with neighboring countries and take necessary measures."

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani reportedly on Monday will visit Iran to discuss mutual relations.

President Nechirvan Barzani ensured that the Kurdistan Region will remain a factor of peace and stability for Iraq, neighboring countries and the region.

"The Kurdistan Region is looking forward to further develop its bilateral relations with the neighboring countries on the basis of respect and mutual interests," the presidency said.

Moreover, he underlined that all parties should "resort to dialogue, mutual understanding and peaceful solutions, and leadership of the Kurdistan Region remains ready to play a positive and constructive role."

The Kurdistan Region President also "emphasized the cooperation between all parties to support the new Federal Government of Iraq to successfully implement its agenda."

"They also discussed cooperation to resolve the pending issues between Erbil and Baghdad, including Article 140 of the Constitution, budget and financial entitlements, the status of Sinjar, and other issues facing the country through dialogue, and on the basis of the Constitution and protection of Iraq’s stability and sovereignty," the Presidency concluded.

Read More: Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad again

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday visited the Iraqi capital again on Sunday, in less than a week after his latest visit to Baghdad where he met several senior Iraqi top officials, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani and President Latif Rasheed.