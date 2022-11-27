Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad again

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In less than a week after his latest visit to Baghdad, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to visit the Iraqi capital again on Sunday, according to a statement from his office.

Barzani conducted his first official visit to Baghdad following the formation of the new government on Tuesday. He met the country’s top officials, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani and President Latif Rasheed.

Due to his participation in the funeral of Duhok’s gas tank explosion, Barzani concluded his official visit on Tuesday, his office said in a statement, adding the aim of his new visit is to “continue” his meetings with the Iraqi officials. The Kurdish president would stay in Baghdad for a day, it added.

Barzani and Al-Sudani stressed “national unity” in face of Iraq’s outstanding crisis.

The Iraqi president has recently visited Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province to take part in the third version of the Middle East Peace and Security Conference at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok province.

The disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad as well as energy management are at the forefront of the outstanding issues between the two governments.

A top Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) official has recently told Kurdistan 24 that a government official will visit Baghdad to begin negotiations on the issues with Iraq’s new government.

Al-Sudani’s government has previously announced that it would work to send an oil and gas bill to the parliament within six months. Erbil has previously called for the enactment of a hydrocarbon law, in the absence of which, the Kurdish authorities have argued the energy disputes between the governments had persisted.