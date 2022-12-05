Syrian Kurds stand with As-Suwayda protests

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The political counterpart to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), on Sunday expressed solidarity with the protests in the Syrian city of As-Suwayda.

Moreover, the SDC "condemns the targeting of unarmed demonstrators."

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Sunday that a police officer was killed when protesters tried to storm the police station in Al-Suwaydaa, bringing the death toll from Al-Suwaydaa protests to two; a policeman and a civilian.

Moreover, six others were injured after security forces confronted the protests against the deteriorating living conditions and the failure of the Syrian government to secure the most basic essentials in the city.

The SOHR report also added that "protesters burned a security vehicle, damaging other cars after security forces stormed a crowd of demonstrators and fired bullets to disperse protesters in Al-Suwaydaa city."

The SDC called on Damascus "to review its policies towards the Syrian situation, which has become tragic."

In addition, they called on the the Russian guarantor to "assume its full responsibilities towards the security and safety of our people in As-Suwayda."

The SDC also noted that the "poor (living) conditions are not limited to As-Suwayda governorate, but rather all areas under the control of the Damascus authority."