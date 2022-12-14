US confirms resumption of operations with SDF in northeast Syria

WASHINGTON DC, United States (Kurdistan 24) - Pentagon Press Secretary, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, has confirmed that the US has resumed normal operations in northeast Syria, alongside the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF.)

On Nov. 20, a week after the Nov. 13 bombing in downtown Istanbul that killed six people, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began to attack the SDF with air and artillery strikes, while threatening that a ground operation would follow.

Turkish officials charged that the SDF was behind the bombing, even as the SDF strongly denied the charge. Indeed, it seemed more likely that ISIS had been responsible, particularly as the bombing followed soon after the assassination of ISIS’s leader by a Turkish-backed group in southwestern Syria.

The Turkish attacks on the SDF came perilously close to US forces, resulting in the US suspension of joint patrols with the SDF. Already on Dec. 6, however, as The Washington Post reported, US commanders were preparing to resume them, a point which Ryder further clarified on Tuesday.

“Partner operations with the Syrian Democratic Forces,” as he told reporters, “resumed in full on December 9.”

Ryder’s statement followed within hours after the SDF announced the resumption of joint work with US troops. The SDF explained that they had conducted three operations, which resulted in the death of one ISIS “emir,” along with two other individuals who were providing weapons and ammunition to the terrorist group.

Turkish Threats Against the SDF

Erdogan had spoken by telephone to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday. Much of their discussion involved issues related to the war in Ukraine, including the key agreement that allows for the export of Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizer.

But, as Erdogan’s office made clear later that day, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria, with Erdogan’s office affirming in a statement that he had told Putin it was important for Russia “to clear” the SDF from Turkey’s border with Syria “to a depth of at least 30 kilometers.” It was a “priority,” Erdogan had asserted, according to the statement.

Speaking to reporters two days later, on Tuesday, Erdogan reiterated his determination to launch a ground attack into northern Syria, but—significantly—without any particular deadline or within any specific time framework.

Asked about the situation in Syria, Erdogan responded, “It is not possible for Turkey to remain silent on terror attacks launched from northern Syria.” But he spoke “without specifying the date for a possible land operation,” as Turkish media noted.

“We can never compromise on this issue, because it is my country that faces the terrorist threat,” Erdogan said in response to a second, similar question, “and while that is the case, we are not supposed to ask anyone for permission.”