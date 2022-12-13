Security

SDF resumes operations against ISIS

“After resuming the joint field work, our Counter-Terrorism Units (YAT) and the International Coalition forces have conducted three operations.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Elite Anti-Terror Forces (HAT) of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). (Photo: SDF)
Elite Anti-Terror Forces (HAT) of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). (Photo: SDF)
Syria SDF ISIS Deir ez-Zor YAT

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The media centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday said they resumed their joint SDF-coalition operations against ISIS.

Read More: Syrian Kurds say they have stopped operations against IS

In November, the SDF said they halted operations against ISIS due to Turkish threats to launch a ground operation.
“After resuming the joint field work, our Counter-Terrorism Units (YAT) and the International Coalition forces have conducted three operations, targeting the hideouts and hotbeds of the ISIS cells in different areas of NE Syria,” the SDF said.

“The operations resulted in arresting one of the ISIS emirs along with two other terrorists who were responsible for supplying the terrorist cells with weapons and ammunition in an attempt to target the prisons and the al-Hol camp. Several firearms and ammunition have also been confiscated,” the SDF said in the statement.

The SDF said the operations were carried out from Dec 7 to Dec. 10 in Al-Hol town, Tal Hamis, and Deir ez-Zor.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive