SDF resumes operations against ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The media centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday said they resumed their joint SDF-coalition operations against ISIS.

In November, the SDF said they halted operations against ISIS due to Turkish threats to launch a ground operation.

“After resuming the joint field work, our Counter-Terrorism Units (YAT) and the International Coalition forces have conducted three operations, targeting the hideouts and hotbeds of the ISIS cells in different areas of NE Syria,” the SDF said.

“The operations resulted in arresting one of the ISIS emirs along with two other terrorists who were responsible for supplying the terrorist cells with weapons and ammunition in an attempt to target the prisons and the al-Hol camp. Several firearms and ammunition have also been confiscated,” the SDF said in the statement.

The SDF said the operations were carried out from Dec 7 to Dec. 10 in Al-Hol town, Tal Hamis, and Deir ez-Zor.