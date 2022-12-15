Security

Suspect arrested involved in smuggling ISIS members from al-Hol: SDF

“The operation resulted in arresting a terrorist involved in smuggling ISIS families from the al-Hol camp."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The SDF arrested a ISIS suspect on Tuesday involved in smuggling ISIS families from al-Hol camp (Photo: SDF).
Syria SDF Coalition ISIS cells northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Thursday in a statement said that the SDF’s Counter-Terrorism Units (YAT) arrested a ISIS suspect involved in smuggling ISIS families from al-Hol camp.

“Our Counter-Terrorism Units (YAT), in coordination with the forces of the International Coalition, conducted last Tuesday, December 13, a security operation in the eastern countryside of the al-Hasaka,” the SDF said in a statement.

“The operation resulted in arresting a terrorist involved in smuggling ISIS families from the al-Hol camp in addition to supplying the terrorists with weapons.”

The majority of al-Hol's residents are Iraqi and Syrian families with links to ISIS. However, the camp also houses many foreign ISIS families.

In November, the SDF said they halted operations against ISIS due to Turkish threats to invade and continued aerial and artillery attacks.

However, on Dec. 13, the SDF said they had resumed their operations and that they had conducted three operations, which resulted in the death of one ISIS “emir,” along with two other individuals.

Also Pentagon Press Secretary, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, earlier confirmed that the US has “resumed in full on December 9.”

