Suspect arrested involved in smuggling ISIS members from al-Hol: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Thursday in a statement said that the SDF’s Counter-Terrorism Units (YAT) arrested a ISIS suspect involved in smuggling ISIS families from al-Hol camp.

“Our Counter-Terrorism Units (YAT), in coordination with the forces of the International Coalition, conducted last Tuesday, December 13, a security operation in the eastern countryside of the al-Hasaka,” the SDF said in a statement.

Today, the SDF announced the arrest of an ISIS emir and 2 other ISIS members. In a statement, the SDF reported that this was the result of three raids across the 7th-10th of this month, in the areas of al-Hol town, Tel Hamis, and Deir ez-Zor, in partnership with @coalition. pic.twitter.com/5KuUZ2vmyB — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) December 13, 2022

“The operation resulted in arresting a terrorist involved in smuggling ISIS families from the al-Hol camp in addition to supplying the terrorists with weapons.”

The majority of al-Hol's residents are Iraqi and Syrian families with links to ISIS. However, the camp also houses many foreign ISIS families.

In November, the SDF said they halted operations against ISIS due to Turkish threats to invade and continued aerial and artillery attacks.

However, on Dec. 13, the SDF said they had resumed their operations and that they had conducted three operations, which resulted in the death of one ISIS “emir,” along with two other individuals.

Also Pentagon Press Secretary, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, earlier confirmed that the US has “resumed in full on December 9.”