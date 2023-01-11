PM Barzani to visit Baghdad; discuss outstanding issues between KRG, Iraqi government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday will visit the Iraqi capital Baghdad to meet the senior officials of the country in order to discuss the outstanding issues between the Kurdish government and its federal counterpart.

Barzani is set to meet with the country’s top leaders, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, Iraqi President Latif Rasheed, Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Al-Halboosi, and the Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zeidan, a statement from Barzani’s office read.

They will discuss resolving the issues between the two governments on the basis of the constitution, the political agreements agreed to among the parties to form the government, as well as the government’s agenda.

Fostering cooperation between the two sides to overcome the challenges will be the main topic of discussion, the statement added.

This is Barzani’s first visit to Baghdad since Al-Sudani assumed premiership in October.