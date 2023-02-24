KRG constructs hydroelectric power plant in Amedi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government has nearly completed the construction of the Deralok hydroelectric power plant in the district of Amedi, according to a statement from KRG’s Department of Media and Information.

The hydroelectric power plant, on the Great Zab River, is 95% completed, costing $151 million. The project provides job opportunities for 50 people, the statement added.

“The hydroelectric power plant consists of two turbines and has a capacity of 37.2 MW of electricity,” Sagvan Shawkat, a mechanical engineer at Deralok hydroelectric power, said.

“The hydroelectric power plant is currently operational, but due to low water levels of the Great Zab River, the daily production of the plants is only 7 megawatts,” Hassan Yousif, Director of the Deralok hydroelectric power, explained.

The Deralok hydroelectric power plant is pollution-free and environmentally friendly. It will solve the electricity shortage in the region.