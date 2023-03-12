Security

Iraq seizes over 3 million Captagon pills

author_image Kurdistan 24
A photo shows captagon pills, hidden in apple crates, after they were seized by the Iraqis at the al-Qaim border crossing between Syria and Iraq, March 11, 2023. (Photo: Iraq Border Authority/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s border security forces on Saturday confiscated one of the largest quantities of narcotics, Captagon pills, at the country’s border with Syria, as part of the country’s ongoing crackdown on illicit drugs.

Three million of the amphetamine-like stimulant pills, whose brand name is Captagon, were hidden in apple crates loaded in a “refrigerator truck” at the Al-Qaim crossing on the Iraq-Syria border, according to a statement from the Border Ports Authority.

According to AFP, border authority officials believe that the Captagon pills are produced by several manufacturers.

Iraqi security forces have recently ramped up efforts to stem the flow of narcotics believed to be exported from neighboring countries, including Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran.

Produced in Syria, Captagon’s main market is the Gulf states, according to those who follow the illicit drug business.  

In early June, Iraqi forces forced a glider carrying one million Captagon pills to land in Basra. The pills were allegedly being flown through Iraqi airspace to a neighboring country.

Also, in early May, approximately six million Captagon pills were confiscated in a raid in Baghdad.

Users of the drug experience mild euphoria, leading to various health problems, including high blood pressure, hallucinations, and blurred vision. Irritability and fatigue are common withdrawal symptoms of  the drug as well.

