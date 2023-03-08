PM Barzani receives Italian Ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, received the Italian Ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Greganti, on Wednesday and discussed the importance of holding the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region this year.

In this regard, “we reaffirmed the need to hold elections this year, without any further delays,” the PM stressed.

The elections were supposed to be held in 2022, but were postponed due to disagreements among some of the political parties.

At the meeting, both sides also discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and reiterated their desire to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Italian ambassador praised the reforms being implemented by the ninth cabinet on the digitalization of public services, working for the protection of human rights in general, including the prevention of violence against women and greater support for women’ rights.

Both sides agreed on the importance of reaching a reasonable solution to the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, in accordance with the Iraqi constitution.

Last year, Italy's ambassador to Baghdad Maurizio Greganti told Kurdistan 24 that Italy supports “the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in every possible way."