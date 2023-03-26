Turkish forces fire artillery shells on Ain Issa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed forces targeted areas near Ain Issa with heavy artillery, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday.

Artillery fire | Turkish forces and their proxies shell positions in Ain Issa camp and villages in northern Al-Raqqah#SOHRhttps://t.co/AZadEDtAL8 — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) March 26, 2023

Turkish forces and their allied factions fired artillery shells on positions in Sayda village, Ain Issa camp and the M4 highway in Ain Issa countryside in northern Al-Raqqa, areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Also on March 20, Turkish-backed forces shelled the Ain Issa camp and positions in Sayda and Al-Khalidiyah villages in northern Al-Raqqah.

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack against the SDF in northeastern Syria in Oct. 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire agreements with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army have continued targeting SDF-held areas.