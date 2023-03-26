Security

Turkish forces fire artillery shells on Ain Issa

“Turkish-backed forces shelled the Ain Issa camp and positions in Sayda and Al-Khalidiyah villages in northern Al-Raqqah.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Turkish-backed groups shelling Ain Issa on Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022 (Photo: Hussein Farman/Twitter)
Turkish-backed groups shelling Ain Issa on Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022 (Photo: Hussein Farman/Twitter)
Syria northeastern Syria Ain Issa SDF Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed forces targeted areas near Ain Issa with heavy artillery, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday.

Turkish forces and their allied factions fired artillery shells on positions in Sayda village, Ain Issa camp and the M4 highway in Ain Issa countryside in northern Al-Raqqa, areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Also on March 20, Turkish-backed forces shelled the Ain Issa camp and positions in Sayda and Al-Khalidiyah villages in northern Al-Raqqah.

After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack against the SDF in northeastern Syria in Oct. 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire agreements with Ankara, allowing Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite these agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army have continued targeting SDF-held areas.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive