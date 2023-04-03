KRG restructures some Peshmerga brigades

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) nineth cabinet expected to restructure some of the brigades of the Peshmerga forces to create a unified national force, according to a statement.

“A Defence Committee has been formed at the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, within the General Directorate of Individuals and Volunteers. The committee will be tasked with conducting interviews, assessing medical conditions, collecting personal information and documentation,” according to a statement from KRG’s Department of Media and Information.

The committee’s mandate is in accordance with law number 38, passed in 2007, regarding the treatment of Peshmerga personnel, the statement reads.

Military service members from brigades 17, 18, 19, 21, and 22, within units 70 and 80, were transferred to the Ministry, as were brigades 23, 24, 26, and 28 of the Peshmerga ground forces, the statement added.

Seventy percent of the transfer process for brigade 27 has been completed, while brigade 20 is waiting to receive its financial entitlements from the Federal Government before it can be restructured as a joint brigade, per the statement.

Moreover, ten volunteer students have been appointed from the Baghdad Aviation College to join the Iraqi Air Force’s course 80, according to the statement.