Our relationship with Baghdad is strengthened: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday released a statement on the signing of an agreement with Iraqi Premier, Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, and said the agreement lays the foundation for a new era of robust, and lasting Erbil-Baghdad cooperation.

PM Barzani thanked his Iraqi counterpart for his leadership and pivotal role in brokering a renewed cooperation between them.

“This pact serves the interests of the whole country, including the Kurdistan Region. We also agreed that we now have a framework for a draft budget law and, in the near future, discussions can begin on a new federal oil and gas law,” Barzani said.

The Prime Minister said that the recent halt on exporting Kurdistan Region oil has hurt the country as a whole and added, “This agreement brings much needed revenues. Our position has always been to work with Iraq for a deal that respects our rights under the Constitution. The Prime Minister’s personal stake gives this understanding impetus and traction.”

“As of today, our relationship with Baghdad is strengthened and we can embark on a new era of trust and cooperation,” he confirmed and reaffirmed what Sudani said that they must now focus on the opportunities between Baghdad and Erbil, and arrangements that benefit all the Iraqi people.

Moreover, the Kurdistan Region premier expressed his gratitude to President Masoud Barzani for his role and interventions and President Nechirvan Barzani for his support, as well as the technical delegation from both sides for their dedication and hard work over the last couple of weeks.