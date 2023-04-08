Religion

PM Barzani congratulates Christians on Easter holiday

"On this occasion, I hope the culture of coexistence and unity between the different components of Kurdistan will continue to grow, to foster peace and stability for all people around the world."
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued a statement on Saturday extending his “warmest congratulations to all Christians in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world on the occasion of the Easter holidays.”

PM Barzani wished all Christians a peaceful, happy, and joyful holiday. "On this occasion, I hope the culture of coexistence and unity between the different components of Kurdistan will continue to grow, to foster peace and stability for all people around the world," according to the statement.

“Eid Mubarak with continued happiness and prosperity,” the Kurdistan Region premier concluded.

