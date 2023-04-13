Powerful flood causes casualties and damages in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Heavy rainfall and flooding across the Kurdistan Region since Tuesday has caused extensive damage to numerous properties and the death of one person.

Severe flooding has swept away cars and destroyed at least 300 houses in Duhok province as extreme weather patterns continue to significantly impact the region on Wednesday, according to reports from local authorities.

Also, several resorts in Akre and surrounding areas have been damaged by flooding, with an estimated loss of thousands of dollars, according to the resort owner.

Akre witnessed over 101 mm of rainfall in the last 12 hours, coming second to the Barzan area, where more than 128 mm of rain fell.

Sulaimani, which had 90 mm of rainfall, was also affected by heavy flooding.

Mustafa Moosa Harki, a shepherd in the Kurdistan Region’s Akre district, died while trying to save his livestock on his farm. With a preexisting cardiac condition, Harki could not receive timely medical treatment due to the roads being blocked by heavy flooding.

Erbil governorate on Wednesday urged citizens to avoid areas near the Great Zab River, due to increased water levels.

Local authorities across the Kurdistan Region have also warned of continuing strong rainfall and the possibility of further flooding in most of the areas in the region. Emergency response teams have been deployed.