Syria and Saudi Arabia to resume consular services and flights: SANA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Syria and Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced that they have started the process of resuming consular services and flights between the two countries, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported.

A Syrian delegation led by Syrian FM Faisal Mikdad arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for bilateral talks.

“In the framework of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Arab causes, and to boost the interests of the Arab countries and its people, and in response to an invitation by his highness, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Syrian Foreign Minister, Fayssal Mikdad visited the Kingdom today,” according to a press release.

Both sides also discussed options for a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

Syrian FM Mikdad expressed Syria’s appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to end the crisis in Syria and the humanitarian aid it provided to the survivors of the February earthquakes in Syria.

After the Syrian uprising of 2011 turned into a civil war, Syrian President Bashar Assad's brutal crackdown led to widespread isolation of Syria by Arab governments. As a result, Syria was expelled from the Arab League. In fact, the Arab Gulf countries supported the Syrian opposition groups against the Syrian government.

Following the destructive earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkey in February, however, a number of Arab countries have reached out to Damascus, including Egypt and now also Saudi Arabia.

It appears that the Arab nations believe that the Syrian government has triumphed in the war, as it has managed to oust the rebels from the majority of the country, including Aleppo and Damascus.

The rebels now only have control over some areas in northwest Syria, with backing from Turkey.

Earlier this week, Syria declared its intention to reopen its embassy in Tunisia, with which it had severed ties back in 2012.

It is expected that Syria might rejoin the Arab League in the near future.

The US has continued to oppose normalization with the Syrian government, while Moscow has attempted to also push Turkey to reconcile with Assad’s government with limited success.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding in Beijing with Iran, one of the main backers of Assad, to restore ties cut in 2016.

Iraq also played a role in facilitating this agreement by serving as a mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

An Iranian delegation is currently visiting Saudi Arabia to reopen the Iranian embassy.