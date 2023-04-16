Kurdish mosque in central London is frequented by hundreds of Muslims

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Twenty-four years ago, a number of Kurds created a mosque in London and named it Salahuddin in the west of the city.

Kurdish businessmen donated to the establishment of the mosque, and now they need assistance to run the mosque and enlarge it. Worshipers often make financial donations to help the mosque financially.

Mahdi Ramazan, director of the mosque, told Kurdistan 24 that they established the mosque with the help of businessmen from Kurdistan and several other countries.

Mahdi Ramazan continued that they have been running the mosque with donors for more than 20 years.

In addition to Kurds, other nationalities and communities visit the mosque. They have become more familiar with Kurdish culture through the mosque.

"I have met a lot of people from all over the world, especially Kurdish citizens, inside the mosque. They are really nice. Now I am more familiar with the Kurdish culture," Ahmad Abdullah, a young Bulgarian who visits the mosque daily, said.

“Through the mosque, I have met many Kurdish citizens from different provinces of Kurdistan, Kirkuk, Duhok, and Sulaimani. We love the Kurds very much. We are the same number and have the same revolution,” Ahmed, an Imazighen from Algeria, revealed.

Moreover, during Ramadan, food is distributed to people fasting in this mosque.