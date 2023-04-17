Iraqi Premier, Ukrainian FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, on Monday, received Dmytro Ivanovich Kuleba, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, according to a statement from the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Both sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop economic and trade ties, the statement added.

The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed the government's openness to expanding cooperation between the two countries. He referred to Iraq's principled stance against war and armed conflicts as well as its approach to resolving international and regional issues through dialogue.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister expressed the desire for bilateral cooperation between the two countries to be strengthened and joint committees to be activated, according to the statement.

Moreover, Kuleba expressed his government's appreciation for Iraq's regional and international stature, as well as its prominent role in supporting international initiatives to establish peace and stability.