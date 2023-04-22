Coalition drone crashes in Kirkuk due to mechanical failure

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Saturday morning, a coalition drone supporting Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) operations experienced a mechanical failure and crashed in the south of Kirkuk, Iraq, according to a statement from the U.S.-led coalition.

On the morning of April 22, 2023, a #Coalition Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), in direct support of Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) operations, experienced a mechanical failure and crashed south of Kirkuk, #Iraq.https://t.co/4vXuBlOVt8 — Combined Special Ops Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) April 22, 2023

The ISF secured the crash site and coalition service members conducted a controlled detonation to clear the area.

US troops landing in the area. pic.twitter.com/yEjrXjjNrp — Tammuz Intel (@Tammuz_Intel) April 22, 2023

No civilians were harmed, and there was no damage to infrastructure.

The coalition highlighted the crucial role of drones in providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to the ISF, facilitating the defeat of ISIS in the region.