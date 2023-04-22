Security

Coalition drone crashes in Kirkuk due to mechanical failure

The ISF secured the crash site and coalition service members conducted a controlled detonation to clear the area.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The MQ-9 Reaper flying over Nevada (Photo: William Rosado/US AIR FORCE/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraq Kirkuk Coalition forces Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Saturday morning, a coalition drone supporting Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) operations experienced a mechanical failure and crashed in the south of Kirkuk, Iraq, according to a statement from the U.S.-led coalition.

The ISF secured the crash site and coalition service members conducted a controlled detonation to clear the area.

No civilians were harmed, and there was no damage to infrastructure.

The coalition highlighted the crucial role of drones in providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to the ISF, facilitating the defeat of ISIS in the region.

 

