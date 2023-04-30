KDP asks for parliamentary session to reactivate election commission, remove hurdles

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party legislative bloc on Sunday called for holding a session to reactivate the Kurdistan Region’s electoral commission in a bid to prepare for the November regional elections.

The KDP, with the majority of seats in parliament, urged for the renewal of the Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission before May 18 in order to begin technical preparations for elections, which requires at least six months.

The parliamentary bloc also called for the first reading of the amended elections law based on input from all the political parties.

Since the political parties could not reach an agreement to hold elections in October last year, the Kurdistan Parliament extended its mandate by one year. Later, after numerous consultations with all the political parties, the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani set November 18, 2023 as the new date for holding elections.

KDP President Masoud Barzani on Saturday in a meeting with a delegation from the UK, US, German, Dutch, and the European Union stressed the importance of holding the elections on time.

The Kurdistan Regional Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, has also repeatedly expressed its readiness to provide any necessary technical assistance to move the process forward.