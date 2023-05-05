ISIS is trying to spread misinformation over Raqqa mine explosion: coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On April 28, 2023, two Syrian children were injured when an abandoned anti-personnel mine exploded in al-Raqqah province, Syria, the US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) said. ISIS falsely claimed that it was an attack against local security forces.

Due to swift actions of #SDF, two children were saved and transported to the hospital for care. #PartnerForces are capable of maintaining the safety and security throughout the region. #DefeatISIS pic.twitter.com/LaQw1hfpLb — Combined Special Ops Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) May 4, 2023

After the incident, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) immediately transported the two injured children to Raqqah Central Hospital to receive medical care.

“The incident prompted ISIS to publish false and misleading statements claiming the explosion was an ISIS-coordinated improvised explosive device (IED) attack against SDF,” the SOJTF LEVANT said in a statement.

"The swift action taken by SDF personnel undoubtedly helped save the lives of those injured," said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Claude Tudor, Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force — Levant Commander.

"The misinformation spread by ISIS shows a desperate attempt to mislead the region and undermine SDF efforts in the enduring defeat of ISIS."

The SOJTF LEVANT argued that the SDF does not use anti-personnel landmines and routinely coordinates the disposal of unexploded ordnance found throughout the region by conducting planned detonations with Coalition Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams.

Although the SDF liberated the former de-facto ISIS capital of Raqqa in 2017, with the support of the US-led coalition, ISIS cells continue to spread disinformation and carry out attacks in the region.

Initially known as Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (SOJTF-OIR), the Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF-Levant) was formed in 2015 as a joint special operations task force.

Its primary objective was to spearhead the US-led coalition campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Since 2022, the task force's operations have expanded to include Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt.