KRG weekly Cabinet meeting includes DPM and PUK team

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Chaired by the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the KRG cabinet held its weekly cabinet meeting with the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) ministers, according to a government statement.

After a six-month boycott by the PUK members, today’s full cabinet meeting followed an initial meeting between Prime Minister Barzani and his deputy in Erbil last week.

The first topic of Sunday’s meeting addressed the latest developments in resuming oil exports as part of the oil deal between Erbil and Baghdad, according to the press release.

The Iraqi federal government and KRG agreed on April 4 to resume the export of Kurdish oil via Turkey after Ankara had shut down the flow in late March following a verdict in favor of Iraq by the International Court of Arbitration in Paris.

The Kurdistan Region used to export 4,500 barrels of oil per day by the Turkey-Iraq Pipeline to the Turkish Ceyhan port, where it was loaded to transport to international buyers.

The ministers also discussed “reorganizing public finances,” including consideration of an Iraqi report on terror financing in the country.