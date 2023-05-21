SDF arrest 8 suspects ISIS members

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the last few days have arrested eight suspected ISIS members during four security operations.

The operations were carried out in the countryside of Tal Hamis, Deir Ezzor, Manbij, and Hasaka.

“During these operations, the forces apprehended eight ISIS terrorists who had been actively involved in terrorist acts and supporting terrorist cells in the area,” the SDF explained in a press release.

During the operations, SDF forces seized several weapons, ammunition, and documents.

The US and the SDF regularly carry out operations in northeast Syria against ISIS sleeper cells to prevent an ISIS resurgence in the region. These operations continue despite the ISIS caliphate’s territorial defeat in Baghouz in 2019.

In Deir ez-Zor on Saturday, three SDF members were injured during a suspected ISIS attack.