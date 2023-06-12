PM Barzani, Iraqi Health Minister focuses on strengthening coordination

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received Iraqi Minister of Health Saleh Mehdi al-Hasnawi in Erbil, according to the statement from Kurdistan Regional Government.

In the meeting, both sides focused on strengthening coordination between the health ministers of the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi government, the statement added.

“A key point of agreement was the need for both ministries to actively collaborate on comprehensive reform plans,” the statement read.

Public health and medical product quality are the goals of these plans, per the statement.

Earlier today, PM Barzani met with Jordanian Minister of Health Firas Al Hawari and his accompanying delegation. They discussed bilateral ties between the two nations, among other topics.

Read More: PM Masrour Barzani, Jordanian health minister discuss medical cooperation