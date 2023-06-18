Largest fishery in Iraq to be built in Duhok province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The largest fishery in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq will be built in Duhok province. In the first phase, the fishery can produce 200 tons of fish meat, according to a statement.

The fishery has created many job opportunities, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The fishery aims to meet domestic needs and develop it to an exportable level. Once the first phase is complete, the fishery can then produce 21 million fingerlings (small, very young fish) and 1,200 tons of fish meat annually, the statement added.

“This fishery is one of the strategic projects and complements agricultural production in the Kurdistan Region,” said Shukri Omar, director of the fishery.

"No fishery in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq has ever been built this way and with this advanced technology," he added.

The fishery covers 229 dunams (56.6 acres) and consists of a hatchery, laboratory, and cages.

This project is part of the KRG’s ninth cabinet plan to develop domestic production and diversify the Kurdistan Region's economy.