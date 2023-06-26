Kurdistan Region President, German Chancellor address economic ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday met with Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, in Berlin, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Both leaders discussed Germany's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and the threats and challenges Iraq faces.

The Iraqi Ambassador to Germany and the Kurdistan Regional Government Representative in Berlin also attended the meeting.

The Kurdistan Region President thanked Germany for its humanitarian and economic support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

He also thanked the German Bundestag for the recognition of ISIS' crimes and the massacre of the Yezidis as genocide.

Furthermore, President Nechirvan Barzani commended Germany’s strong relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and he expressed full support for German companies investing in the Kurdistan Region.

The President stressed that Iraq and the Kurdistan Region look forward to an expanded role and support from Germany in all areas, particularly in helping Iraq diversify its economy, maintain stability, and deal with climate change threats.

Moreover, the German Chancellor expressed his gratitude to the Kurdistan Region President for his visit and the role of the Kurdistan Region in defeating ISIS and sheltering refugees.

Scholz reiterated Germany’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and expressed his country’s readiness for joint cooperation, especially in the economy and energy sectors.

At the meeting, migrants, refugees, as well as the situation in the region as a whole were addressed.

Since 2014, Germany has invested nearly 3.4 billion euros in Iraq. It also opened a military hospital in Erbil and Sulaimani and has supported Peshmerga reform.

During the war against ISIS, Germany heavily supported the Peshmerga forces with weapons and training.