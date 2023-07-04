Heatwave expected to strike Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The temperature in the Kurdistan Region is expected to rise by two to four degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to a statement released by the weather forecast department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

A temperature of over 41 degrees Celsius is expected in the majority of the provinces, while in the Garmiyan independent administration, this is expected to rise to over 44 degrees Celsius, the statement added.

The temperature is expected to be between 36-40 degrees Celsius in the mountainous regions, such as Balakayati and Penjwen.

The heatwave is expected to continue until next Saturday, when the temperature may drop two to three degrees Celsius.

"The heatwave will not be accompanied by dust and the sky will be sunny," Dilan Rashad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport and Communications, told Kurdistan 24.

"We advise citizens to avoid sun exposure from noon to evening, especially those with chronic illnesses," Rashad added.

Moreover, he revealed that they expect the highest temperature to reach 48 degrees Celsius in certain areas of the Garmiyan and Halabja Provinces.

Heatstroke is one of the leading causes of death during the summer in the Kurdistan Region. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated at all times and limit the amount of time they spend outdoors.