Peshmerga, top Coalition delegation discuss memorandum of understanding

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs (MOPE) Lieutenant General Issa Ozeir on Wednesday held a meeting with Colonel Jim Hunter, Head of the Coalition Forces Advisory Team in the Kurdistan Region, and his accompanying delegation.

In the meeting, both sides discussed Peshmerga reforms in light of their accord. The main topic discussed was the unification of all Peshmerga units within the MOPE.

Moreover, they also addressed the preparations made for the implementation of the agreement between the two sides and bringing the process to a conclusion.

Unifying and modernizing the Peshmerga forces are at the core of the reform program of the Kurdistan Region Government's Ninth Cabinet. Furthermore, Unification of the Peshmerga is a concept that has in the past been heavily advanced by the Global Coalition against ISIS.

The US continues to support Iraqi and Kurdish forces in the fight against ISIS (Daesh, as it is known in the region) according to a renewed deal that was initially signed in 2016 under the leadership of former Kurdistan Region President Masoud Barzani.

The Kurdish forces, backed by the Coalition, have been fighting the extremist group since 2014. In 2017, they helped territorially defeat ISIS in Iraq. Despite being territorially defeated, ISIS has demonstrated a resurgence in the region through small-scale, guerilla warfare tactics.